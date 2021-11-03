Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
