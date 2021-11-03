Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

