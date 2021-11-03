News (NWSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

