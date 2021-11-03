Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $164.54 and last traded at $164.47, with a volume of 8491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.

The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

