NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 100,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,103. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.