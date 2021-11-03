NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 100,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,103. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
