NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Gap Down to $25.21

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $24.00. NMI shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 10,710 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 140,430 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

