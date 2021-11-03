Nord Finance (NORD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.14 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $1.14 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00007523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.49 or 0.99850624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.45 or 0.07242306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022263 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

