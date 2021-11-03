North Run Capital LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Sanara MedTech comprises about 0.8% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth about $7,009,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. 17,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $134,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

