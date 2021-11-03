Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 313 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $193,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.39. 12,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.55 and a 12-month high of $315.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

