Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $5.37 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 48.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $56,039,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $211.57. 55,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.38. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

