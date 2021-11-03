Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $24,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,071,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $439.03. 535,169 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.39.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.