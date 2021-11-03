Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 65,810 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 135,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. 38,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

