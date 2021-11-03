Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,123.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,768. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.25 and a 1 year high of $258.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

