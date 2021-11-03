Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) is Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Star Investment Corp. II makes up 4.7% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSTB remained flat at $$9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

