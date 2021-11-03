Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.90

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 2274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $902.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 140.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

