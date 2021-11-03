Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $353.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

