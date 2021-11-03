Northwood Liquid Management LP Invests $34.18 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,239,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,175,000. Apple Hospitality REIT makes up about 7.5% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned 0.98% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 33,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,572. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

