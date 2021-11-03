Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 366,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

