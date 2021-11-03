NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 12th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 213.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.7%.

NYSE NS opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NS shares. Barclays cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

