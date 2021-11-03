Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.22. 2,190,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

