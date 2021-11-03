Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 89804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

