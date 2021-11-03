Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.
NYSE NUW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $17.77.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
