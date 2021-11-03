Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

