Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of DaVita worth $33,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 246.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.37. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

