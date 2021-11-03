Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:NKG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

