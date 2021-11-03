Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:NOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 16,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

