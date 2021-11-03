Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:NOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 16,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.46.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.