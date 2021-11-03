Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

