Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

