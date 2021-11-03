Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
