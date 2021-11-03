Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

