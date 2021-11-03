Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

NXQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 22,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,859. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.