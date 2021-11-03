Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.
NXQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 22,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,859. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
