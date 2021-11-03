Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE NSL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,447. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

