Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JSD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 21,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

