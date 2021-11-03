NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

