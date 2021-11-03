NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.41. The company had a trading volume of 570,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,016. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $266.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

