NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.20

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NWF opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 179.86 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

