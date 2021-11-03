Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Inotiv worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOTV shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Inotiv stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $882.52 million, a PE ratio of -136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

