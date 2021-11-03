Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,620 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. ChannelAdvisor makes up about 2.2% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

