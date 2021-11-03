Obyte Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.63 or 0.00069131 BTC on popular exchanges. Obyte has a market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $67,058.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,799 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.