Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OXY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

