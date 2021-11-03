Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 6,522 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after buying an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 105,660 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock worth $9,278,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

