Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.12% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

