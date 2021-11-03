OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 19th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.