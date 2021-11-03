Octagon Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Merus accounts for 0.9% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Merus were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,968. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. Analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

