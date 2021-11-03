Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.80

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 1733368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 4.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,092 shares of company stock worth $4,473,943. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

