ODUWA Price Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 218.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $6,528.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ODUWA

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

