Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Leo H. Suggs Sells 3,000 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $349.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.41.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.