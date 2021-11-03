Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Reiterated by Alembic Global Advisors

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of OLN opened at $58.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

