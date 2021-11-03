Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

