Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OHI stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

