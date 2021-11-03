Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,832,281 shares.The stock last traded at $67.94 and had previously closed at $67.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

