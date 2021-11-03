OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

